Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

Springfield police responded to a report of a person being shot in the 900 block of N. Glenn Avenue at 5:42 p.m.

Officers found Kayden Morton, 23, from Springfield, with gunshot wounds. Morton was pronounced dead at the scene. Morton’s family has been notified.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

This is Springfield’s ninth homicide investigation in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield police seek suspect in Sunday evening homicide