Springfield police: Shooting that left 16-year-old critically injured was an accident

Springfield Township police are considering the Thursday night shooting that left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition as an accident, said Chief Jack Simone.

The accidental shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. on the 2300 block of Waterloo Road when a 17-year-old pointed a handgun at the 16-year-old. That's when the 9-millimeter handgun went off, hitting the younger teen in the chest, Simone said.

Immediately following the shooting, the 17-year-old called 911 and told a dispatcher he shot his "little brother."

"We were f****** around, and I don't know what to do," he said in the 911 call.

Simone said the victim's father owned the handgun; it is unclear how they obtained the firearm.

"All indicators are that the 17-year-old was handling the gun when it discharged," he explained.

Although the incident is considered an accident, it remains under investigation.

The 16-year-old is a student at Akron Public Schools' Ellet Community Learning Center. The 17-year-old, also an APS student, is charged with felonious assault.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the accidental shooting of one of our students," Robinson said. "Our prayers are with this young man and his family and with the other young man who was with him at the time this occurred."

