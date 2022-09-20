Springfield Police still looking for clues in gas station fatal shooting

Sep. 20—A Friday shooting at Fuel America in Springfield that left one man dead remains under investigation by police

Nagongi Cann of Springfield was killed in the shooting, according to Springfield Police.

The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street, where Springfield police said they found a man sitting in a car on the lot. He had a gunshot wound to the left hip, according to an incident report.

Several people in the area reported to dispatch that they heard multiple gunshots with a few people in cars firing at one another. One 911 caller witnessed a few cars on the lot shooting at one another, with one person stepping out of a vehicle to fire into the air.

Another caller, saying he was a friend of Cann, reported his shooting.

"Oh man, oh man," he said. "My friend just got shot! He's right in the car. Pull up to the mini mart."

Cann was unresponsive when he was located, according to the report. Medics responded to the scene, and the man was ultimately flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

Cann, who age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 9 p.m. Friday.