Springfield police using former Kenton Ridge school building for training

Jan. 9—The Springfield Police Division will use the old Kenton Ridge High School building for training purposes this week.

The training will be held today and Wednesday, according to John Parrish, the school district's director of operations.

There will be an increased police presence on the property, including parked cruisers and officers going in and out of the building.

"Please do not be alarmed. The increased police presence is simply due to training exercises," Parrish said. "We understand that seeing a larger police presence can sometimes cause concern, but we want to make it clear that there is no threat to the safety of our students."