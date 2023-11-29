Springfield police want Club Hollywood patrons to share info on deadly Thanksgiving shooting

Nov. 28—The person who shot and killed a patron inside a Springfield club late on Thanksgiving night remained on the loose Tuesday afternoon, according to investigators.

Police released few new details about the deadly shooting of a Springfield man at Club Hollywood, a bar that opened earlier this year and has had dozens of calls for police response since then, according to a Springfield News-Sun public records request.

Shyheim Gibson, a Springfield man who according to public records was 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at Club Hollywood on the southeast side of the city.

Springfield Police Division Sgt. James Byron declined to release information regarding potential suspects but said anyone with information, including people who were in or near the bar but left before police arrived that night, should call SPD at 937-324-7716.

"This was a senseless act, and our job is to provide justice to his family, so like I said, we really would encourage anybody that has information on this to give us a call," Byron said during a brief press conference.

He said people with information may stay anonymous.

Officers responded to Club Hollywood, 925 E. Pleasant St., at 11:33 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a man shot.

Medics attempted life-saving measures before pronouncing Gibson, nicknamed "Shockey," dead about 10 minutes after arrival, according to an incident report.

Byron said no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting or a suspected arson at the bar Monday night that caused minimal damage to the outside of the building. He said police are investigating the possibility of the incidents being related.

The bar suffered minimal damage at the back of the building. Byron said the fire is believed to have been lit around 9:30 p.m.

The sergeant said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In response to questions regarding the potential for an active threat to the community, Byron said there have been no arrests. Byron said police "definitely don't want to release" whether they believe the shooter is still in the area.

Since the bar opened in June, Springfield police have had 48 calls for service to the address. The calls range from assaults, fights and disorderly conduct to parking and traffic violations.

Byron said many of the issues are related to noise and traffic, and people hang out in a vacant lot across the street "that they shouldn't be there."

Before Gibson's death, there were two calls related to shots being fired at the bar in September and October.

Owners posted on social media over the weekend they would keep the club closed for an indefinite period of time in light of the shooting death.

Byron said bar owners and management have cooperated with police in the investigation, which has been going on "24/7″ since the shooting occurred.

The shooting is the ninth homicide of the year in Springfield.