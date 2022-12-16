Springfield police warn of recent uptick in Hyundai, Kia thefts

Springfield police are warning residents about a recent uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts in the city.

“The thefts, and attempted thefts, follow a trend seen nationwide,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “Police point to a popular social media video explaining how to access the ignition systems in these vehicles as a possible cause of the increase.”

Additional security features may help to put an end to the thefts, police said.

Springfield police are recommending that Hyundai and Kia owners use extra security options such as steering wheel lock devices, audible alarms or wheel locks (boots).

The police department is asking anyone who has surveillance video of one of these thefts to come forward with footage.

Police also ask anyone with information about the thefts to contact Sgt. Dan Harris at 937-328-3430 or at dharris@springfieldohio.gov.



