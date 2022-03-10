Springfield police working on death investigation at Sleep Inn on Freedom Drive

Police lights

Springfield police were conducting "a suspicious death investigation" after a body of a 47-year-old woman was discovered at the Sleep Inn in the 3400 block of Freedom Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Police were dispatched to the scene at 12:24 p.m., according to Joshua Stuenkel, deputy chief of criminal investigations.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon pronounced the woman dead at 4:11 p.m.

An SPD crime scene van was still at the hotel about 5 p.m.

Stuenkel said no arrest warrants had been issued as of late afternoon Wednesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

This story will be updated.

