Springfield postal workers among 19 indicted on fraud charges related to COVID-19 loans

A federal grand jury has indicted 19 U.S. Postal Service workers, including 10 from Springfield, on wire fraud charges.

All are accused of defrauding people through various COVID-19 relief programs in 2020 and 2021.

Shawntelle Lynn, 31, was indicted in October in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois on two counts of wire fraud. Patrice Green, 47, and Diamond Vinson, 29, were charged in August on four counts of wire fraud.

Tenneil Baskin, 42; Rachaundra Donaldson, 33; Maya Egbejimba, 25; Larry Eubanks, 35; Marcus Jones, 39; Shakeena Mosley, 35; and Rikkia Williams, 33, all were indicted last week on two counts of wire fraud.

Charles Hughes, 34, of Atlanta, Ga., but formerly of Springfield, also was charged with two counts of wire fraud last week.

According to charging documents, each is accused of submitting Paycheck Protection Program applications to certified lenders using fraudulent business information. The businesses ranged from women's and children's clothing, couponing and agriculture; hair styling, fashion and jewelry, independent contracting, retail, construction, catering, ridesharing, and food delivery.

Each received tens of thousands of dollars in PPP loans and spent the money on personal items prohibited under the rules of the program, according to the court documents.

In addition, Green and Vinson were accused of attempting to defraud lenders in 2020 through Economic Injury Disaster Loans administered by the Small Business Administration. Each received $10,000 and used the money for their own personal gain.

All have either been arraigned or issued a summons to appear in federal court to answer for the charges. Lynn, Green and Vinson have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Vinson is set for a jury trial on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m., with a pre-trial conference scheduled Sept. 21 in front of Circuit Judge Colleen Lawless.

Lynn had been set for trial last December, but that has been pushed back multiple times. Her trial is also set for Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. in front of Lawless.

If convicted, each of the accused could face up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and restitution of the money taken under fraudulent pretenses.

