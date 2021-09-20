Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.044

The board of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 9th of December to UK£0.044. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Springfield Properties' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Springfield Properties was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 7.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Springfield Properties' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. Since 2017, the first annual payment was UK£0.02, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.058. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Springfield Properties has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Springfield Properties Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Springfield Properties that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

