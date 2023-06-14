Springfield Public Schools names next principals for McBride, Sequiota, choice programs

The final three principal openings in Springfield Public Schools have been filled.

Abby Hathcock will be principal of Sequiota Elementary, Mykie Nash will serve in that role at McBride Elementary and Amanda Adams will be principal of the district's choice programs.

In a Wednesday announcement, SPS also explained that Dana Hubbard, who has long overseen summer programs, will transition to a new role.

Sequiota

Abby Hathcock

Hathcock, assistant principal of Bingham Elementary, was hired by the district in 2012 and spent nine years as an English teacher at Hickory Hills Middle School. She will replace Jessica Wagner at Sequiota.

Hathcock completed undergraduate work at Ozarks Technical Community College and Missouri State University and earned a master’s in educational leadership from Evangel University.

“When I attended Sequiota as an elementary student I found a sense of belonging there," Hathcock said in a news release. "Now, as principal I look forward to the opportunity to build relationships with students and staff and continue to develop that sense of community for everyone."

McBride

Mykie Nash

Nash is a principal in the Aurora district, where she has been an administrator for eight years. She was recognized by the Missouri Association of Elementary Principals as an outstanding principal in southwest Missouri.

During her tenure at Aurora, she also served as Parents As Teachers director and transportation director.

Nash completed undergraduate work Missouri State. She has a master’s and doctorate in educational administration from Lindenwood University.

At McBride, she will replace longtime principal Lael Streight.

Choice programs

Adams, coordinator of choice programs and student experiences, will transition to the role of principal of choice programs. She will lead the district’s magnet schools and supervise teachers and other staff.

She steps into the role as Kelsey Brabo, director of choice programs, moves to Ozarks Technical Community College as assistant director of its Career Center.

Amanda Adams

Adams was a lead teacher at Health Sciences Academy at Mercy. Hired in 2007, she taught eighth-grade science at Pershing Middle School for 7 years.

She was named SPS Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022.

Adams completed her undergraduate work at Missouri Southern State University. She has a master's degree and a doctorate from Evangel University.

“I am elated to continue to support students, teachers, families and the community in my new role. In the last decade, I have regularly observed what is possible when students learn by connecting with their community to explore their passion through inquiry based learning," she said, in the release.

Work-based learning

Hubbard has been named director of work-based learning and student experiences, overseeing the expansion of student career opportunities with businesses and organizations throughout the region.

Dana Hubbard

As part of the College and Career Readiness Department, she will assist in the coordination of work-based learning experiences such as student job-shadowing, internships, and apprenticeships and will continue to oversee the GO CAPS program.

For the past seven years, she has served as director of summer learning and student experiences during a time that SPS expanded summer learning and increased access to enrichment opportunities.

“Over the past seven years, I’ve had opportunities to engage with community partners to find new and unique ways to connect their expertise to the teaching and learning happening within our district,” she said, in the release. “This new role will allow for the expansion of work-based learning experiences to build student awareness about our community and potential career options, while potentially filling area workforce needs.”

More: Preservation of Neosho school attended by George Washington Carver gets national grant

Hired in 2012, Hubbard spent four years as principal of Bowerman Elementary.

Her undergraduate work was from Drury University. She has a master's degree from Missouri State and a specialist degree from Southwest Baptist University.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: SPS names next principals for McBride, Sequiota, choice programs