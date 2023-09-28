Springfield to receive $100,000 in grants for police hiring

The city of Springfield will receive over $100,000 from a federal grant program designed to help law enforcement across the nation.

Springfield will get $102,523 from the U.S. Department of Justice's Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to aid in the hiring of new Springfield Police Department officers and retention of current police employees.

U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-Ill.) of the 13th Congressional District announced the grant recipients Wednesday, with Springfield being one of six cities in her district to receive money. Departments in Champaign, Decatur, Alton, Belleville and Edwardsville also received funding.

More: Funeral for Pawnee schools superintendent scheduled for Saturday in Mt. Olive

Budzinski said that it was critical that cities receive the grants.

"I’m so glad to announce that communities in Central and Southern Illinois will be receiving more than $322,000 in federal grants to support our local law enforcement agencies," Budzinski said. "Every single day, our first responders put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. It’s critical that we make sure they have the equipment, training and technology needed to stay safe on the job."

The program helps cities support a range of law enforcement initiatives, including crime prevention, corrections, crisis intervention teams, mental health programs and technology improvement, among other things. It was named for a New York City police officer killed while protecting a witness who had agreed to testify against a group of local drug dealers.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield to receive $100,000 for hiring new police officers