A Springfield street improvement project is one of 11 transportation proposals to receive a portion of $4 million in state funding.

Vehicles at the intersection of Avenue A and Helmer Road in Springfield on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced this week that Springfield will receive $375,000 in Category F transportation and economic development funding to resurface Avenue A between Helmer Road (M-37) and Dickman Road (M-89). Springfield will contribute $154,000 toward the project.

Avenue A serves as the main corridor for east/west traffic between Battle Creek and Springfield. Road work will include milling the existing surface, asphalt paving and painting new pavement markings.

"These grants will help communities across Michigan fix local roads faster to get people to work, allow businesses to expand, and move goods all year round," Whitmer said in a statement.

Category F grants provide funding for projects that include improving access to the state all-season system or improving safety and all-season capabilities on routes having high commercial traffic.

For more information, visit michigan.gov/tedf.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

Vehicles at the intersection of Avenue A and Helmer Road in Springfield on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Springfield receives state funds to support Avenue A resurfacing