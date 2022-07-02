Jordan Monroe, CEO of Urgent Rent-a-Car, at his office in Springfield on June 24.

The owner of a Springfield rental car agency has been accused of insurance fraud amid an investigation into the agency by the secretary of state's office.

Jordan J. Monroe, 31, of Chatham, faces one count of insurance fraud, a Class 3 felony. The charge, filed Wednesday in Sangamon County Circuit Court, involves a claim made on or about Feb. 13, 2021, to National Interstate Insurance Co. of Richfield, Ohio.

Monroe could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright did not immediately return a request for comment.

Monroe is scheduled to make an appearance on July 14 in court.

The charge comes as Monroe's business, Urgent Rent-a-Car, 2730 Stevenson Drive, was being investigated by the state for allegedly not meeting state insurance requirements on rental vehicles.

The state requires rental car companies to have insurance from a company doing business in Illinois, with minimums ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 for bodily injury and property damage.

At the front desk of its shop last week, Urgent displayed a copy of an insurance policy from Nationwide General Auto Insurance. The policy was effective in February. The policy in question involves commercial fleet insurance, typically designed to cover large quantities of cars for companies.

The company said an audit by the secretary of state's office was completed last week that confirmed the validity of both the agency's license plates and the current insurance policy.

Monroe, in an interview last week, denied any wrongdoing.

Contact Zach Roth: (217) 899-4338; ZDRoth@gannett.com; @ZacharyRoth13

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield rental car agency owner faces charge of insurance fraud