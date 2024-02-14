Springfield residents could see major spike in water rates soon

Two amendments that would have addressed a proposed water rate increase by City Water, Light and Power over the next two years both failed Tuesday meaning the full city council will vote on the ordinance "as is" next week.

Municipal utility officials have called for 32% hikes over the next two years to replace a crumbling infrastructure that causes periodic water main breaks and fund the state-mandated replacement of lead service lines.

The funds also would be used for dredging Lake Springfield for the first time in 30-plus years.

About half of the additional $15 million raised by hikes would address those problem areas but would also shore up CWLP's water fund, which has run dry, officials have said.

CWLP chief engineer Doug Brown has called the scenario without the rate increases "dire," with the possibility of personnel layoffs.

An amendment calling for the second rate increase to be spread out over two years and three years altogether failed 5-4.

Its sponsor, Ward 5 Ald. Lakeisha Purchase, said afterwards she was trying to slow the process down while cushioning a double whammy ratepayers would potentially face.

Purchase's plan would have called for a 32% increase to start with, 19% in Year 2 and 13% in Year 3.

"I was trying to bring something forward that could help with everyone," Purchase said.

She intended to support the rate increase next week, which is also when the city council will vote on the FY25 budget. The fiscal year begins March 1.

Another proposal by Ward 6 Ald. Jennifer Notariano would have capped the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) adjustment at 4% and would have designated a fund solely for use of line replacements from the hike increases.

That vote also failed 5-4.

In a debate leading up to the votes on the amendments, Ward 1 Ald. Chuck Redpath Sr. said there was plenty of blame to go around for not addressing rate increases years earlier.

"It's time to fix this thing and fix it right," he said.

The city council next week will take up a series of ordinances that could give Moving Pillsbury Forward $1.5 million in funds to remediate and demolish the former plant on the city's north side.

At question will be where the funds come from.

Under the four ordinances moved to the debate agenda, the funds come from different grants.

Chris Richmond, the president and treasurer of the non-profit that bought the 18-acre site in March 2022, said that under a best-case scenario demolition could start in the fall. Richmond, the city's former fire marshal, is still awaiting word on additional federal funds for the teardown.

A year ago at budget time, Ward 8 Ald. Erin Conley referred to the site as "a dangerous environmental eyesore."

