Springfield school board votes 4-3 to extend contract of Superintendent Grenita Lathan

Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan answers questions from parents and Springfield residents during an open forum called "Let's Talk Live with Dr. Grenita Lathan" at Jarrett Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

The Springfield school board voted 4-3 to offer Superintendent Grenita Lathan — who, like most Missouri district leaders, has a rolling, three-year contract — a one-year extension.

The vote means Lathan will lead the state's largest district until at least June 30, 2027.

The split vote fell into a familiar pattern with board members Danielle Kincaid, Scott Crise, Judy Brunner and Shurita Thomas-Tate voting in favor and Maryam Mohammadkhani, Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski voting in opposition.

Lathan's annual evaluation was completed Thursday.

The board has long evaluated the superintendent in December or January each year, scrutinizing performance and progress toward goals, and then determined if a contract extension will be offered.

“The Board of Education is pleased with Dr. Lathan’s leadership and looks forward to her continued guidance of our district,” Kincaid said in a news release.

More: In 4-3 split, SPS board rejects request to back bill that weakens authority of state board

“The board notes Dr. Lathan’s eagerness to embrace important and difficult strategic goals that highlight opportunities for SPS to improve. The administration is moving forward deliberately, with an appropriate sense of urgency, in support of that ongoing work. Over the past year, her leadership goals have focused specifically on preparing success-ready students and achieving organizational efficiency and effectiveness. We are encouraged by the progress.”

Springfield Public School Superintendent Grenita Lathan answered questions during a meeting about closing Pershing Elementary on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Under the Sunshine Law, personnel matters — including the annual performance review — are allowed to take place behind closed doors. But the final vote and the contract decision are made public.

“I appreciate the continued support of the Board of Education and all of Team SPS,” Lathan said in the release. “Springfield is my home and serving all SPS stakeholders as superintendent brings me great joy and a deep sense of purpose. We will continue to dream big while delivering on our promises in the best interests of the students, staff and community we serve.”

As part of the review, the board listed the following strengths and achievements:

Progressing toward student mastery of Missouri’s learning standards by establishing a guaranteed and viable curriculum that equips educators to teach essential grade-level standards;

Aligning instructional strategies to support student proficiency, with Building School Improvement Plans providing differentiated resources for students, staff and school sites identified as most in need of academic improvement;

Continuing focus on fiscal responsibility, sustainability and accountability, while preparing for the sunset of pandemic-related emergency relief funds;

Community engagement with stakeholders, including SPS University, Let’s Talk Live, and the Back to School Bash;

Monitoring and expanding outreach strategies with SPS employees, including Gather with Grenita, the All-Staff Kickoff and Superintendent’s Solutions;

Prioritizing and implementing the mission, vision and goals of the district with honesty, integrity and ethical practices.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield school board votes 4-3 to extend superintendent contract