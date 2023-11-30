Springfield schools educational assistant arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of student

A Springfield Public Schools educational assistant has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of a student.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers received information regarding a potentially inappropriate relationship between a Springfield Public Schools employee and a student. Shortly after the initial report was taken in early November, SPD detectives began investigating.

On Nov. 26, detectives, working in cooperation with the SPS, met with and interviewed the 23-year-old suspect, who was an educational assistant at SPS.

The suspect has now been arrested on two counts of sex abuse in the Second Degree and was booked into the Lane County Jail.

The suspect was placed on paid leave and is not allowed on campus, according to a written statement provided by SPS. The district indicated it could not disclose further details, citing a need to protect the integrity of the investigation.

SPS is offering counseling for students and support to students, families and staff. The district's crisis team was on standby as needed on Wednesday.

"We're committed to students' safety and well-being and the continuity of their educational experience," SPS stated. "Anyone with concerns or additional information about the investigation should contact the Springfield Police Department."

