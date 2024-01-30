Springfield Sen. Lincoln Hough is eyeing a bid for Missouri lieutenant governor

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, who represents part of Greene County, is mulling a run for Missouri lieutenant governor this year.

“I care about where the state is going,” Hough said. “And I care about being a part of the trajectory, which is why I'm in the role that I'm in now.”

Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, speaks during debate on the 2023 state operating budget in the Missouri capitol.

Hough, a Republican who has two years left on his state Senate term, serves as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is tasked with approving the state operating budget.

“Not everyone wants to be the Senate Appropriations Chair,” Hough said. “It's a tremendous amount of work. But also, when you do that, and you take that responsibility, you can help formulate the investments that this state is making.”

Given his past experience in state and local government, as well as his personal experience as a business owner, Hough feels he would be prepared to face the responsibilities of lieutenant governor, if he chooses to enter the race.

“My time in the House, my time as a Greene County Commissioner, and now my time helping formulate a $53 billion state budget, I think works very well in concert with the next step, if we so choose to do that,” Hough said.

In his time away from the legislature, Hough operates a cattle ranch in Greene County. He is a graduate of Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

“It's completely humbling for a first-generation cattle rancher to be in this type of situation,” Hough said.

Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, presents the Senate-passed tax cut bill to the House Budget Committee in September 2022 during a special session.

Hough expects to make a decision about pursuing higher office in the next few weeks, as he’s been consulting with agriculture and business organizations around the state to gauge support.

“I’ve been meeting with organizations that I work with, not just in a day-to-day capacity up here, but business groups and chambers of commerce and things like that, who are clamoring, quite frankly, for a level-headed, hardworking, thoughtful person to step into this role,” Hough said.

If he enters the race, he would face a crowded Republican primary in August. Currently, five Republicans have declared themselves as candidates — state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher, former state Sen. Bob Onder, Tim Baker and Paul Berry. Richard Brown is the only Democrat in the race so far.

Onder is said to be considering a run for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer's office in the third congressional district. Luetkemeyer plans to retire this year. Plocher’s run has been marred by an ethics probe into his actions concerning the firing of a staff member, as well as scandal surrounding reimbursement by the House for expenses paid for by campaign funds.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, also a Springfield native, is running for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She commended Hough for his willingness to find compromise while navigating a tumultuous Missouri Senate rife with Republican strife.

“Senator Hough has been one of the most effective Republican legislators throughout the last few years of complete and utter chaos caused by Republican in-fighting,” Quade said. “I appreciate his willingness to work across the aisle for the common good, and I’m not surprised he’s considering a run.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield Sen. Lincoln Hough considers run for lieutenant governor