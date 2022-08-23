Springfield shooting leaves minor hospitalized

Aug. 23—A minor was charged following a shooting that left another minor hospitalized in Springfield on Saturday.

The minor was charged with receiving stolen property, according to police. Police did not reveal his age.

The Springfield Police Division on early Saturday morning responded to a call of a male shot in the leg in the 900 block of Park Ave.

On scene, police found a male minor with gunshot wounds to both legs and another male with a graze to the left hand, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report. The male with leg injuries was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later Dayton Children's Hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown as of Monday afternoon.

Police searched the residence where the shooting reportedly occurred and located a 9mm handgun in a shoebox located in a bedroom, according to the incident report. Police spoke to multiple minors in the house, with one stating that the handgun belonged to him.

The minor told police that he paid for the gun, which he saw for sale on Instagram, a few days before the reported shooting. He did not know the seller, he told police.

The handgun was reported stolen from North Carolina, according to the incident report.