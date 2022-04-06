Springfield shooting leaves one person dead

Apr. 6—One person died after a shooting in Springfield Wednesday morning.

The Springfield Police Division was called to the 900 block of West Main Street on a report of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. police said.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot across the way from the Springfield Soup Kitchen, according to soup kitchen president Fred Stegner, where a small homeless encampment is set up.

People who were in the soup kitchen during the morning could hear gunshots, Stegner said. After going to the kitchen's window to investigate, they witnessed a person run up the nearby railroad tracks.

The encampment, locally called "Tent City," typically sees between two and 16 residents, with numbers fluctuating, Stegner said.

Police cruisers and caution tape lined West Main Street until Wednesday afternoon.

It's not clear if any other injuries were reported.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.