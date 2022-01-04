Springfield teacher charged with participating in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Six months after her husband was charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a Springfield elementary school teacher is now facing the same charges.

Kelsey Wilson, 29, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building in a federal case that was unsealed this week.

Wilson's husband, Zachary Wilson, has the same charges pending against him from February.

Court documents say Zachary Wilson was charged after an anonymous tipster sent law enforcement a screenshot of a conversation on Facebook where Zachary Wilson admitted to being inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot and going to the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Kelsey Wilson

According to court documents, law enforcement reviewed surveillance from the riot and saw pictures of Zachary Wilson inside the U.S. Capitol building.

Eventually, court documents say law enforcement was able to determine that the woman next to Zachary Wilson in the surveillance photos was his wife, Kelsey Wilson.

Court documents say Kelsey Wilson was a first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School. In a statement, the administration at Dayspring said Kelsey Wilson has been employed at the school for a month, and she was placed on administrative leave pending further review when these allegations came to light.

The Jan. 6 attack in Washington D.C. left five people dead and sent lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence fleeing to shelter. Now-former President Trump was impeached when the House of Representatives accused him of encouraging the violence at the Capitol with false claims the election had been stolen from him.

Hundreds of people have been charged nationwide for allegedly participating in the riot.

An attempt to reach the defense attorney listed for Kelsey Wilson's case was not successful on Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield, Missouri teacher charged in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol