Springfield teachers' union organizes Tuesday protest over student discipline issues

The Springfield National Education Association has organized an event called "Stakeholders for Safe Schools," a protest at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kraft Administrative Center.

An hour before the school board meets Tuesday, there will be a protest over chronic student discipline issues at the headquarters for Springfield Public Schools.

It was organized by the Springfield National Education Association.

Springfield NEA president Laura Mullins spoke at the Nov. 28 meeting, saying employees feel "broken, discouraged and frustrated" over how student behavior issues have been handled.

The union elected to represent teachers, and nearly all support staff, accused the district of not following the code of conduct — steps for disciplining students based on the infractions − and "making our numbers look good" by under-reporting incidents.

"I want them to start following the code of conduct that has been approved. They are not doing it," she said Friday. "I want them to follow it for all students."

The Springfield NEA asked employees, parents and community members to show up for the "Stakeholders for Safe Schools" event at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kraft Administrative Center.

Supporters are asked to hold signs and line sidewalks along Fremont Avenue and St. Louis Street — just outside the district headquarters — one hour before the start of the school board's December meeting.

"This is a big issue and it affects everyone," she said. "I want anyone who is concerned to be there and say 'Look, we are here, we need to be seen and heard and this needs to be fixed."

Laura Mullins, president of the Springfield National Education, spoke to the school board about student discipline issues at the Nov. 28 meeting.

Mullins said groups interested in this issue are welcome to join. She specifically invited the Springfield chapter of the Missouri State Teachers Association and the Springfield Area Retired Teachers Association.

"We are going to stand strong until the right thing is done," Mullins said "This is a real thing. They need to solve it."

Following the Nov. 28 board meeting, Springfield NEA posted a copy of Mullins' remarks on Facebook. It was shared more than 600 times.

Mullins said the response to the post was overwhelmingly positive with parents, school employees, state lawmakers and school officials — from as far away as Kansas City and the St. Louis areas — offering their support.

"I know we are being heard. I do feel that it is going to take pressure from someone other than me to make this change," Mullins said.

She said as president of Springfield NEA, her role is to tell the stories of teachers and support staff who do not feel comfortable coming forward.

Federal pandemic relief funds called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, will end this fiscal year. The district has publicly stated that many of the temporary positions paid for with those funds will also go away.

"We have had and continue to have issues in this district with retaliations and nobody feels safe, especially with job cuts that are coming," she said.

"There is a lot of turbulence going on with teachers and job security right now."

Superintendent Grenita Lathan outlined a multi-step effort to improve student behavior in the spring that involved more training, oversight, and resources. In an update this fall, she reported most steps were in place or in progress and more work was needed.

In a public meeting Oct. 25, Superintendent Grenita Lathan responded to questions from parents and community members on a range of topics.

The number of incidents reported during the first quarter of the 2023-24 year was higher than the same period a year ago.

"Nothing new for me to share"

In the Nov. 28 remarks, Mullins leveled a series of troubling allegations related to student discipline issues, including that a student who threatened to shoot others faced no consequences.

More: SPS teachers say in survey that student behavior issues affect learning, staff turnover

Mullins said there were other recent incidents — students flipping chairs, bullying classmates and yelling at teachers — that were not handled properly.

The Springfield district issued a lengthy statement describing the remarks as "misleading to advance narratives that are either untrue or lacking in context."

In the response to the remarks, the district said it was troubled by what it alleged was an "increasingly adversarial approach" by Springfield NEA leadership and raised concerned the union did not share specifics of the alleged incidents with the district so they could be investigated.

"The district's response was 'We didn't know about these things' but they did," Mullins said. "All of these things that I shared have already gone to administration. They share with me after that."

The Springfield school board, from left, Danielle Kincaid, Judy Brunner, Steve Makoski, Kelly Byrne, Scott Crise, Shurita Thomas-Tate and Maryam Mohammadkhani.

The district said it planned to reach out to Springfield NEA to ask for details about the alleged incidents. Mullins said Friday that the district did ask for that information, by email and letter.

"They did," she said. "I responded that there is nothing new for me to share."

She added: "There is nothing they are not reporting. The teachers and staff, they are trying to do their job and refer it and they call me when things go bad."

In a separate response to Mullins' remarks, school board president Danielle Kincaid urged the union to follow the administrative process for addressing issues including student behavior and discipline.

Mullins said Kincaid's response prompted her to email the entire board.

"I emailed and I said 'There is no process. Show me the process.' There is no administrative process in place," she said. "I was trying to work out a process."

District says options are limited when dealing with special needs

The News-Leader asked the district for any related correspondence with Springfield NEA following the Nov. 28 meeting.

In a Dec. 1 email, Bret Range, chief human resources officer, repeatedly asked Mullins to provide the dates, times, schools or individuals involved in the incidents referenced in her public comments.

Bret Range

"As we have discussed during our regular monthly meetings, in order for us to evaluate, investigate and address concerns and claims, we must have specific information," Range wrote in the email obtained through a records records. "General assertions and blanket statements alone cannot be investigated."

In Mullins' Nov. 28 comments, she questioned why students with special needs who act out in class were not removed.

In response, Range noted federal law dictates the procedures that must be followed when an incident involves a student with special needs. For example, the school must determine if the behavior in question is a "manifestation of the student's disability" and, if so, disciplinary action is not authorized.

"Students with disabilities must be educated in the least restrictive environment and there are strict limitations on changes in placement, such as removal from the regular education classroom, removal from school, or assignment to an alternative setting," Range wrote. "These complex processes and requirements of law cannot be distilled down to the simple removal of students from school."

Range repeatedly asked Mullins to keep open the lines of communication.

"If there are instances where district expectations are not being followed or implemented fully, please bring those details to my attention immediately," he wrote. "We can then work together on time and effective solutions."

The following day, Mullins responded to Range's email and requests.

"I am deeply disheartened that the district is focused on the few examples I chose to share from the ever-growing list of similar situations (Springfield NEA) members have sent me instead of the bigger message of the comment," Mullins wrote in the Dec. 2 email obtained by the News-Leader.

"Regarding your request, I do not find it necessary to provide any specifics as the building administrators were aware of every situation."

Stephen Hall

Stephen Hall, chief communications officer, reiterated the district's efforts to address discipline issues and create a "strategic approach to consistent behavior management — the first time such consistency has been applied in our district's history."

Hall added the district wants to work with Springfield NEA to address any concerns that arise and, to that end, district leaders meet regularly with the union.

"We acknowledge that challenges remain and we are committed to supporting our staff in educating all students," Hall wrote Saturday. "We are listening and responding accordingly. Collaboration is needed now more than ever."

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and stories to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Teacher union organizes protest over SPS student discipline issues