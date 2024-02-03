Springfield teachers union picks three candidates for SPS board — but only one incumbent

The Springfield National Education Association organized a "Stakeholders for Safe Schools" protect Dec. 19 outside of the Kraft Administration Center.

Three years ago, support from Springfield's largest teacher union helped newcomers Scott Crise, Danielle Kincaid and Maryam Mohammadkhani get elected to the school board.

All three are running again April 2, in a crowded field of seven candidates, but only one of the incumbents now has the backing of the union.

The Springfield National Education Association announced support late Friday for Mohammadkhani as well as Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, who is running for the first time, and Landon McCarter, who is making his second consecutive bid for the governing body.

"We looked through the lens of what our members are struggling with and we picked people that we felt would make a difference in getting those things addressed," said Laura Mullins, president of Springfield NEA.

In board meetings and on social media, Mullins has raised concerns about a range of topics but most notably student behavior issues and how discipline has been handled. She organized a "Stakeholders for Safe Schools" protest in late December outside of the Kraft Administration Center.

Mullins said change is needed and the time has come to elect mostly new members.

"I am at the point of what else can I do? I have tried to work with the district. That didn't work. I've tried to talk to the board leadership. That hasn't worked. So then I started doing public comments and even a protest and it is still not changing," Mullins said. "To me, this the piece that needs to try something different to see if we can become effective at solving the problems of SPS."

Mullins added: "They can fix this but we have a board that isn't showing that they're going to and that is very concerning."

Improved student safety and discipline was a focus of the new strategic plan unanimously approved by the board in December 2022. Superintendent Grenita Lathan outlined a multiple-step plan to address student discipline in May 2023 and provided an update late that year.

The April 2 ballot includes Crise, Kincaid, McCarter, Mohammakdhani and Sherman-Wilkins along with Chad Rollins and Susan Provance. The three with the most votes will be sworn in mid-April.

Springfield NEA, a union elected to represent 87% of district employees at the bargaining table, surveyed members to develop questionnaires sent to all candidates before they interviewed with a committee made up of representatives from different schools and roles. That committee shared their insight with the union's executive committee, which made the final decision.

Mullins informed members of the endorsements Friday and acknowledged not all teachers and staff liked the picks.

"I have people unhappy with, individually, all three of our endorsements," she said, adding the executive council was aware it "cannot please" all members.

"There is not going to be a perfect candidate that everyone is going to agree on so it was really important that we focus on what our members are telling us ... is our most important issue or issues," she said.

In addition to discipline, Mullins said other top issues were administrative pay, retaining support staff, and obtaining higher salaries for employees.

"Almost unanimous" support by SNEA leadership

Springfield NEA has a fairly solid track record of picking candidates. The trio endorsed in 2021 were elected and the voters agreed with the union's slate in 2023 and chose Judy Brunner and incumbent Shurita Thomas-Tate.

But 2022 was a different story. The union backed Brandi VanAntwerp and incumbent Charles Taylor but voters did not agree and elected Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski.

The seven-member board sets policy, approves a budget and hires and evaluates the superintendent.

Mullins explained why Mohammadkhani, Sherman-Wilkins and McCarter received "almost unanimous" support from the union's executive board this year.

She offered the highest praise for Mohammadkhani, a retired pathologist, noting the "relationship she has" with the union and its members.

"She will listen to anyone that wants to talk to her. She is always seeking information. She asks questions," Mullins said.

Last month, Mohammadkhani asked the board to publicly support a legislative proposal introduced in the Missouri General Assembly that seeks to strip the Missouri Board of Education of the authority to use student test scores, or any other measure, to accredit schools.

The board voted 4-3 not to publicly support the relatively new bill. Crise, Kincaid, Brunner and Thomas-Tate did not support the move sought by Mohammadkhani, Byrne and Makoski.

"We were working on that, too," Mullins said of the Missouri NEA. "She worked with our lobbyist on that bill. Like, that is big. We have aligned in several ways. We love that she is trying to work at the Jefferson City level and is aware of the things that are going to be coming if we don't fight them."

Six of the seven current members are in their first three-year term. Thomas-Tate, who was elected to a second term in April 2023, is the most experienced.

Mullins said this is a "really green board" and Mohammadkhani's experience gave her an edge even though she has been on the board the same amount of time as Crise and Kincaid.

"That helped with our final decision of keeping Maryam on the board with the institutional knowledge because we knew we would not be endorsing Danielle," she said.

The union did not endorse McCarter or Rollins in their 2023 bid for the board. Mullins said the executive board liked McCarter's answers this year.

"He interviewed so much better than he did last time. I felt like he was really more polished and was more secure in why he was running this time," she said.

She said the union liked his "entrepreneurial mindset" and suggested that as a district "maybe things are not good because we are doing the same thing."

"Perhaps he can think about a different way or something that we're not doing," she said.

Mullins said the local business owner and entrepreneur suggested the Springfield district should reach out to the districts who are performing at higher levels.

"Why are we so prideful at SPS that we're not willing to admit when we're struggling and see that is working in our area schools and schools like us around the state," Mullins said. "There are successful schools. Why aren't we reaching out and looking?"

Mullins described Sherman-Wilkins, associate professor of sociology at Missouri State University, as "impressive" in the interview. She said he was the only candidate who raised concerns about "administrative bloat."

"He knows this board because he comes to all the meetings," she said.

She added: "He will ask questions. He is a data person and does research. What we need is someone else who will look into things."

Mullins said Provance was "in the top four" but did not make the cut. The retired Springfield teacher and coach was a long-time SNEA member as an employee.

She said the union didn't rule out supporting Provance if she runs in the future.

Asked if it was difficult not to endorse Crise and Kincaid for a second term, Mullins said "actually no."

"Every time we've got to those two with an issue, it's like, 'You need to talk to the district' and I'm like 'but that is not working' and there was no intervention," she said.

"We've endorsed people that we hope are going to do well and support students and staff and then they get up there and they don't. And that is how we felt, with Danielle in particular."

