Springfield teen arrested in connection to Friday homicide in London

Apr. 22—A 17-year-old Springfield male was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a homicide that happened Friday, 20 miles east, in London.

London Police and Fire units were dispatched on reports of a unresponsive male at the 200 block of Washington Avenue around 5:43 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by the London Ohio Police.

A man was shot and found by his girlfriend when she returned home, police said. Medics transported the victim Jamie A. Crim, 29, of London, to Madison Health where he was later pronounced dead.

London Police said the Springfield teen would be charged with murder, but they also said the case remained under investigation with assistance from the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Madison County Prosecutor's Office. Formal charges remain pending.

The News-Sun typically does not name minors charged with crimes unless the cases are transferred to adult court.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, according to police. A handgun suspected of being used in the homicide has been recovered, London police added.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is conducting the autopsy investigation.