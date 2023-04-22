Springfield teenager arrested in connection to London homicide

A Springfield teenager was arrested early Saturday in connection to a homicide in London, Ohio.

London police and fire were called to a home in the 200 block of Washington Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived on the scene they learned a girlfriend returned home to find her boyfriend shot, according to London Police Department on social media.

The man, identified as Jamie Crime, 29, of London was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

>> Richmond residents file class-action lawsuit against owner of facility that caught fire

After an investigation, a 17-year-old from Springfield was arrested around 1:30 a.m. and charged with murder, according to police.

Police said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation but a handgun believed to be involved in the murder was recovered.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will be conducting the autopsy investigation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called to help investigate the scene.

The case remains under investigation by London Police, with assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.



