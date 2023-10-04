Springfield Township police arrest 1, search for others in attempted ATM machine theft

Springfield Township police arrested one man and are searching for others involved in the attempted theft of a Huntington Bank ATM that took place late Tuesday night in the Giant Eagle parking lot on East Waterloo Road, according to a news release.

At 11:30 p.m., police said witnesses saw three masked men wearing jumpsuits attempting to break into the ATM. The men attached a chain from a 2000 Ford F350 pick-up truck to the machine.

Those who saw the "smash and grab" take place immediately called the Springfield Township Police Department, which dispatched officers who arrived as the theft was taking place, police said.

Once law enforcement arrived, the three men tried to escape, leaving the pickup truck behind that was later identified as a stolen vehicle from Stark County, officials said.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man from Texas after a short chase. He faces multiple charges including receiving stolen property, theft, vandalism, possessing criminal tools and obstructing official business.

By trying to access the cash box, they pulled open the ATM, damaging it and nearby property. The machine's cash contents were recovered.

Police believe the remaining suspects parked nearby, using their cars as getaway vehicles.

The police department urges any residents or individuals who might have seen suspicious activities around the said time and location to contact Detective Simms at 330-734-4103

