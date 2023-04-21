Springfield Township police arrest man who allegedly cut woman's face with box cutter

Springfield police say they arrested an Akron man who cut a 40-year-old woman several times in the face with a box-cutter knife at a local hotel.

A 30-year-old man was charged with felonious assault in Akron Municipal Court Tuesday after Springfield Township police were called to the Quality Inn hotel on S. Arlington Road a little before 7 p.m.

Springfield Police Chief Jack Simone said officers who answered the call found a 40-year-old woman "barely responsive" in one of the rooms.

"They found her in the hotel room with multiple cuts on her face," he said. "I would say that it was horrific, what the officers had to see. In 25 years I've never seen anything this bad.

"The suspect took a box cutter and cut her face in several different places ... so it was horrible."

The woman's condition was not immediately known.

He said the hotel staff provided video that helped with a description.

Police found the suspect about a mile north of the motel in a residential neighborhood after a resident called to report a man was hiding behind his house.

"A resident over on Archmere Drive said that a male fitting that description was trying to break into their shed. So officers responded there," Simone said. "When they confronted (the suspect), he picked up a brick and threatened officers with it. He started towards officers. The officers did a great job. It was textbook how they handled it. They handled it with Tasers. They gave (the suspect) plenty of room to make the best decision, but he walked towards officers with the brick and then told officers to just shoot him."

The man remained in the Summit County Jail on Friday. Bail has been set at 10% of 25,000.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man allegedly cut woman's face with box cutter in Springfield