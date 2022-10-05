Springfield Township police shoot, kill man who shot at them Wednesday

Springfield Township police officers shot and killed a man who shot at them about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the shooter's home off East Waterloo Road.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the shooter, a male, died. The medical examiner's office said it will put out a news release as it gathers more information.

The shooter, who has not been identified, was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, township police said in a news release. The shooting happened at a residence in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road, police said. The location is in a mixed residential and commercial area near Canfield Road and Springfield Lake.

"The shooting occurred during a follow-up investigation of a zoning law violation at a residence in the township," the department said in the release. "While conducting the investigation, the officers were shot at by the property owner. The officers returned shots, incapacitating the shooter."

The officers were not injured, the department said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene and will handle the investigation, according to the release.

The officers will be placed on mandatory administrative leave, which is customary in officer involved shootings, the department said.

Springfield police said they will not be releasing additional information "at this time," but that further updates will be made as more information becomes available.

