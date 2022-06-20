Springfield Twp. 15-year-old girl charged with stabbing 16-year-old brother to death

Springfield Township police say they have charged a 15-year-old girl with murder in the stabbing death of her 16-year-old brother.

Police say officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1500 block of Meredith Drive about 11 a.m. Monday and found the boy at a nearby residence with a stab wound.

The boy was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Police are not identifying the siblings.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the police at 513-729-1300.

