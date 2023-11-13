Springfield Twp. man indicted in River Road 'takeover' faces prison, could lose his car

A Springfield Township man is facing 18 months in prison and possibly the forfeiture of his car for his alleged involvement in a “street takeover” last month on River Road.

Phillip Alwell, 19, was indicted Monday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on one count of inducing panic.

Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced the indictment, calling the national trend, which is now being seen locally, “stupid” and “reckless.”

“Someone is going to end up dead,” Powers said in a statement. “Other cities may tolerate this madness, but it will not be tolerated in Hamilton County. We will charge you with a felony and seize your vehicle. If someone is injured, you will be held responsible.”

On Oct. 15, according to prosecutors, Alwell and numerous other people used their vehicles to shut down River Road at State Street. Multiple vehicles drove in circles and skidded in the intersection. Videos of the stunts were then allegedly posted on social media.

It lasted nearly 15 minutes, Powers said, and caused $14,000 in damage.

According to court documents, police used video and witness information to determine that Alwell’s 2017 Dodge Charger was used to block the road. He was arrested Nov. 1.

Alwell told police, the documents say, that he “was present but was not doing ‘slides.’”

An attorney for Alwell was not listed in online court records. He is currently free on a $1,000 bond.

The incident was one of several reported locally in recent months. On Sept. 30, traffic in the Lytle Tunnell was blocked while a car did “doughnuts.” Another “takeover” involving multiple vehicles and fireworks happened on Hopple Street in Camp Washington around the same time.

Videos of the Lytle Tunnel incident racked up millions of views on social media.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man indicted in River Road 'takeover' on inducing panic charge