🌱 Springfield TWP Mom Arrested, 2 Children Stabbed + I-75 Closed

Rather cloudy and very cold. High: 25 Low: 12.

Two children, ages 7 and 8, have been hospitalized with serious stab wounds after their mother, 28-year-old Jamesiha Taylor, admitted to the crime in a phone call to police Thursday night. The children were found in a home in the 500 block of Banquot Way in Springfield Township and Taylor was arrested at the Franklin Park Mall. (WNWO NBC 24) I-75 will be closed Friday and Saturday night from 11:59 PM - 6 AM for bridge construction. A detour route along I-475 will be available while the Ohio Department of Transportation performs the work. (13abc Action News) Dash cam footage has been released relating to a crime in which Malcolm Fisher was charged with murder for allegedly shooting 66-year-old Johanna Crawford and kidnapping his 9-year-old daughter. Toledo Police released the footage which shows Fisher's arrest in the 1100 block of Joel Avenue on December 17. (13abc Action News) The Port of Toledo is reporting a 22% increase in tonnage in 2021, which is the highest annual amount since 2011. A number of infrastructure upgrades have been added to the port, which has also benefited from the new Cleveland-Cliffs plant in East Toledo. (WTOL) Hospitals across Ohio are getting some staffing relief with the help of deployed Ohio National Guard service members, including Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo. It's unclear how long the deployment will last, but hospital staff are welcoming the extra help with open arms according to hospital president Jeff Dempsey. (WTOL)

Roy C. Start Spartan Classic - Maumee City Schools (8:00 AM)

Waite High School Girls Basketball @ Thurgood Marshall ( (1:00 PM)

JP and the BIG DEAL live at Backyard BBQ & Booze , 2600 W. Sylvania Ave. (4 PM)

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Scholarship Breakfast for Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The Pinnacle (8:30 AM)

Toledo Walleye vs Fort Wayne Komets, Huntington Center (7:15 PM)

University Of Toledo : On-Campus Shuttle Service Resumes Jan. 18. (Press Release Desk)

University Of Toledo : University Wellness Offers New Programs For New Year. (Press Release Desk)

Neighborhood Nuisance: Home on Champion St is an eyesore and liability according to neighbors. (13abc Action News)

A man accused of shooting at FBI agents during warrant service by Oregon Police and Toledo SWAT last year has found guilty of assault charges. 40-year-old Shasta Burton is scheduled to be sentenced February 3. (13abc Action News)

Notre Dame Academy canceled classes Friday due to COVID-19 absences. Classes are expected to resume January 18. (13abc Action News)

