Springfield Twp. police, fire rescue man pinned in trailer after winds fell tree

Springfield Township rescue crews shift debris, making room for the man trapped in his trailer to be pulled out on a stretcher. Strong Tuesday winds felled the tree that pinned him.

Springfield Township police and firefighters rescued a man trapped inside his home along Fenn Road after Tuesday's strong winds toppled a tree on the trailer.

Winds that felled the tree reached 40 mph in Summit County, downing branches and power lines, the National Weather Service reported. The strongest 60 mph gusts were measured in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The tree fell on one side of the trailer, pinning the man inside as he was sleeping, Springfield Township Police Department wrote on Facebook.

A Springfield Township firefighter works to remove debris after strong Tuesday winds downed a tree, trapping a man inside his home.

One police officer used a chainsaw to cut through the tree. Crews carefully moved debris out of the way, making room for the man to be pulled out on a stretcher to a gurney, video of the incident showed.

He escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the tree narrowly missed his body.

