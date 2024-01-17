Springfield Utility Board issues boil water notice: Boil water before consuming

Eugene Water and Electric Board line crews repair power lines near Hayden Bridge in Springfield during the winter storm on Saturday.

The Springfield Utility Board issued a boil water notice Wednesday for Springfield residents because potentially harmful bacteria could be in the water supply after the water system lost pressure in power outage following the ice storm overnight.

"If these bacteria are present, they could make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems, " SUB's notice to customer said. "The affected area is limited, but if you have received this notice directly from your water provider, you are in the affected area."

A boil water notice for residents in the west and east portion of the water distribution system means they must boil tap water or use bottled water until the notice is lifted.

Residents in those regions should bring water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover.

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits or vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice and cleaning food contact surfaces.

The boundaries of the effected area are:

SUB West System: South of Hwy 126 and west of 28th St.

SUB East System: East of 28th St.

SUB North System: North of Hwy 126

There is no definitive time frame for how long the notice will be in effect. The loss of power due to the ice storm damaged SUB’s electric system, which has affected parts of its water source distribution system. SUB will collect samples to test for harmful bacteria once water is restored to the water system.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, SUB estimated there were 12,000 customers without power, with more than 40 power poles that will need to be repaired and reset. SUB stated that system damage in those areas will take about a week to repair.

SUB also advised residents to avoid downed power lines for their own safety.

