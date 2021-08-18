Springfield victim identified in Sunset Avenue shooting

Aug. 18—A Springfield man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Springfield early Monday morning has been identified.

The 28-year-old was identified as Cailus J. Parks, of Springfield, the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed.

The incident was reported at 1:32 a.m. on Monday in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue by a 911 caller, according to a Springfield Police Division report. Officers responded and found Parks lying in a corner of the parking lot.

The victim had a single gunshot wound to the head. The bullet appeared to have "entered through the back side of his head exiting through the left eye," the report said.

Officers located a single shell casing, as well as a broken gun grip, on the scene, although it is unclear if the gun grip is related to the shooting, the police report said.

Parks was transported to the Clark County Coroner's Office, then to the Montgomery County Crime Lab, according to the police report.

A suspect has not been identified in the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by Springfield police.