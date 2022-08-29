Springfield, Vt. prison inmate death under investigation

Aug. 29—SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — An inmate at a local prison died and an investigation is underway, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.

State police said Sunday an inmate being held at Southern State Correctional Facility died recently, with VSP notified of the death Sunday at 3:06 p.m.

"As per protocol with any death of an inmate, detectives with the Vermont State police responded to the facility and initiated an investigation," state police said in the news release. "The death does not appear suspicious."

The inmate's name was not available in the news release Sunday pending next of kin notification. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and nature of death, according to the news release.

Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.