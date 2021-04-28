Springfield woman accused of making April Fools' call of shooter at Navistar indicted

Apr. 27—A Springfield woman has been indicted after she allegedly made an April Fools' call to her sister saying there was an active shooter at Navistar.

Pamela Sisco, 57, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on an inducing panic charge. As of Tuesday morning, she was not listed as an inmate at the Clark County Jail.

According to Clark County Sheriff's Office Maj. Chris Clark, Sisco called her sister on April 1 and "said something to the effect of a guy was fired yesterday and has come back in with a gun."

Clark said after the incident that deputies conducted a sweep of the manufacturing plant and found "there was no security threat of any kind at any time."

"Everyone was completely fine," Clark said on April 1. "There was a lot of resources that we used and put in place today all over a stupid April Fools' joke."

Representatives of Navistar confirmed to the Springfield News-Sun on April 1 that "an employee" has been suspended over the claim.

Sisco appeared in Clark County Municipal Court on April 2 and was given a bond of $2,500.