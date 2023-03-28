Springfield woman charged after 13 pounds of marijuana found in car in Miami County

Mar. 27—A Springfield woman was arrested Sunday night and charged with drug trafficking charges after deputies found 13 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle.

Jennifer Jo Havens, 53, was charged with trafficking in drugs in the Miami County Municipal Court. She pleaded not guilty in a jail arraignment Monday morning.

According to a release from the Miami County Sheriff's Office, at 11:39 p.m. deputies pulled over a vehicle on southbound Interstate 75 for an expired registration at milepost 69 in Moorefield Township.

Deputies said there was a strong odor of raw marijuana in the vehicle, and the driver, later identified as Havens, said that there was marijuana in a suitcase in the back seat

About 13 pounds of marijuana was found in plastic bags in the suitcase, according to the release.

Havens was taken into custody and taken to the Miami County Jail, but has since been released on bond.

She is scheduled to be back in court April 4.