Springfield woman Christina Ciriello missing, car found on railroad tracks south of Salem

Anna Riley from Dixon, California, drove to Salem to help find more information about her older sister, Christina Ciriello, who was reported missing on Feb. 22.

Anna Riley drove eight hours Tuesday night to Oregon to join the search for her older sister, Christina Ciriello, who disappeared a week ago.

Ciriello, 38, was last seen the morning of Feb. 22 in Springfield, where she has been living with her mom since moving from Texas. That same day, her car was found some 50 miles away in Marion County, straddling the railroad tracks off Buena Vista Road S, her keys on the ground nearby.

Riley, who lives in Dixon, California, said the family doesn't know why her sister would have been traveling to the Salem area or on Buena Vista Road.

"I didn't think it was serious, honestly," Riley said Wednesday morning while visiting the site. "But then they found her car and I was like, oh crap, this is real. I did as much as I could from California."

She hoped being in Oregon would help her gather more information from the two law enforcement agencies working on the case.

A media release from Springfield Police Department, the primary investigating agency, lists Ciriello as an "endangered missing person."

Sister helps search for missing Springfield woman Christina Ciriello

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-3, 220 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black Ugg boots.

A Springfield detective told Riley her sister's cellphone last pinged near the Safeway in south Salem the morning she went missing. So, on Wednesday morning, after making 1,000 color copies of a flyer with her sister's vital information, she handed them out in the neighborhood with help from a Monmouth couple.

Riley connected with Ashley and Jacob Johnson through social media. Riley had posted a photograph of a cobalt blue Mitsubishi Mirage just like her sister's, and they recognized it.

The Johnsons said they saw the vehicle on the railroad tracks last Thursday. They were traveling south on Buena Vista Road to buy homemade chicken feed from a nearby farmer and saw the car "weirdly pulled off on the railroad tracks."

Christina Ciriello's car was found abandoned on the railroad tracks off Buena Vista Road S.

Riley was told the Marion County Sheriff's Office searched the area Tuesday where the car was found. Springfield Police confirmed there was a search. No other details were provided.

Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge has security cameras in that area, and Riley was told footage has been provided to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

'She's never taken off like this'

Riley reached out earlier this week to the Statesman Journal, hoping to increase awareness about the case. She told the newspaper she has been trying to convince law enforcement officials her sister is not a drug addict.

"She's had her fair share of problems in life, but drugs isn't one of them," Riley said Wednesday. "She's suffered from depression, but she's never taken off like this."

Springfield Police said in a release that Ciriello had recently been exhibiting some concerning behaviors that worried family. Riley was not aware of those behaviors.

Ciriello is believed to have stayed the night before she went missing with her boyfriend in the Springfield area. Riley said police have interviewed the boyfriend, and he has been cooperative. He isn't believed to be involved in Ciriello's disappearance.

Riley said her sister called her at 8:19 a.m. and 8:21 a.m. that Thursday, but she couldn't answer her cellphone because she was at work. She tried to call back a short time later, but Ciriello's phone was shut off. Police confirmed Ciriello's phone has been shut off since she went missing but have not found the phone.

"If anything, I just hope my sister sees this and she pops up somewhere," Riley said.

Springfield Police Department asks if community members have pertinent information, please call (541)-726-3714 or email police@springfield-or.gov in reference to case No. 24-1345.

Haleigh Kochanski, breaking news reporter for the Eugene Register-Guard, contributed to this report. She can be reached at hkochanski@registerguard.com.

Capi Lynn is a senior reporter for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at clynn@statesmanjournal.com, or follow her work on Twitter @CapiLynn and Facebook @CapiLynnSJ.

