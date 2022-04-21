Springfield woman was fatally stabbed in February at her 12th Street home, coroner says

A Springfield woman was stabbed to death in February at her home on North 12th Street.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Wednesday that Kim Coleman, 57, of Springfield was fatally stabbed Feb. 14 in her home in the 500 block of North 12th Street. Springfield police had been called to the home in response to a welfare check at the residence.

Coleman was identified as the victim that night and an autopsy performed shortly after confirmed that her death came from the stab wound.

Interest in the case surged with an announcement Wednesday from Crimestoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties that Springfield police were looking for assistance in finding a person of interest in Coleman's death. Media soon contacted Allmon's office with requests for the victim's identity, which was confirmed by the coroner's office in a press release.

An investigation is ongoing by Springfield police and the coroner's office.

Allmon said that people – such as the media – inquiring about a death is a key factor in if a person's identity is publicly released.

"It all depends on if anyone inquires about a death," Allmon said. "Nobody inquired about it, SPD didn't put anything out, nobody contacted me asking for any information about it (and) I just don't put out a press release anytime somebody dies. I have to wait until somebody contacts me and asks me about it."

Those seeking to help in the investigation can contact Crimestoppers at (217) 788-8427, submit a tip to the Crimestoppers website, cashfortips.us, or use their P3 app. All callers will be kept anonymous.

