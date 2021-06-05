Springfield woman found guilty of murder in 2019 death of Dayton man

Jun. 5—A 38-year-old Springfield woman was found guilty Friday of murder in the shooting death of a Dayton man nearly two years ago.

Ulonda Evette Degahson was booked into the Clark County Jail following her conviction in Clark County Common Pleas Court for murder and felonious assault in the death of 45-year-old Dewand Moore of Dayton, court and jail records show.

Degahson is accused of shooting Moore multiple times Aug. 21, 2019, at a home in the 100 block of Bassett Drive in Springfield.

Springfield Police Lt. Lou Turner said at the time that Degahson and Moore were acquaintances, and that they had gotten into an argument that turned physical.

Degahson then went inside the house grabbed a gun and shot Moore, he said.

"Degahson admitted to shooting Moore multiple times. Subsequent investigation determined that Degahson purposefully shot Moore," according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Moore died of his injuries at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.