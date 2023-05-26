Springfield woman indicted on DUI charges for alleged role in fatal crash

A Springfield woman was indicted Wednesday for her alleged role in the death of a Springfield man following a May 1 crash near downtown.

Marina Rhone, 29, was indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury on three counts of aggravated driving under the influence after she was arrested May 16 on charges that she allegedly hit the vehicle of Kevin Crews, 41, at the corner of Cook and South 2nd Streets May 1.

According to the Springfield Police Department, witnesses saw Rhone's car speed along 2nd Street, attempt to get around vehicles stopped at a red light by entering the bike lane, running the light and hitting Crews' vehicle, which was traveling westbound along Cook Street.

Crews was sent to Springfield Memorial Hospital from the scene and eventually died on May 6. Rhone was also hospitalized at Memorial.

Rhone's next court date is scheduled for June 8. She is currently in custody at the Sangamon County Jail on $200,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Indictment handed down against Springfield woman accused of man's death