Springfield woman killed in US 35 shooting in Riverside

May 9—A 31-year-old Springfield woman died Sunday when the car she was riding in was hit by gunfire on U.S. 35 in Riverside.

She was identified Monday afternoon as Shauna Cameron by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. She died of her injuries at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Cameron was a passenger in a maroon four-door Chevrolet Impala headed east around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive when it was shot at by someone in a black sedan, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Investigators spoke with the Impala's driver, a 29-year-old man, and another passenger, a 23-year-old woman. Neither were injured, according to a release from the police department.

"Currently the investigation has yet to yield a motive for the shooting," the release stated.

Anyone in the area of east or west U.S. 35 around 2:30 p.m. who heard gunshots or saw anything suspicious is urged to call Riverside police at 937-233-1801 or police dispatch at 937-233-2080.