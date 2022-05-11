Springfield woman pleads guilty to peddling heroin in Joplin

May 11—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 31-year-old woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling heroin in Joplin and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Atosha A. Kattich, of Springfield, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to a reduced count of delivery of a controlled substance in a plea agreement calling for the nine-year term. She had been scheduled to go to trial May 25 on a more serious charge of first-degree trafficking in drugs in connection with a July 23, 2020, arrest in the parking lot of the Quality Inn at 3350 S. Range Line Road in Joplin.

Judge Jacob Skouby accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon sentence.

Kattich and Fiedell L. Williams, 43, of St. Louis, were arrested by officers responding to a report of an unresponsive couple inside a parked vehicle outside the motel.

An officer who woke them up wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that they appeared lethargic and under the influence of narcotics. The officer could see a clear plastic bag sticking out of the bra of Kattich, who was in the driver's seat, according to the affidavit.

The officer found 10 smaller bags containing 29.6 grams of heroin inside the bag in her bra and another bag on her person that contained 14 grams of the narcotic. A cardboard box near Williams purportedly contained another 58.4 grams of heroin, and he was found to be carrying $780 in cash, according to the affidavit.

Williams, also charged with first-degree trafficking in drugs, is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 2.