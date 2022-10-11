Springfield woman sentenced to jail time for role in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Mahailya Pryer and Cara Hentschel

Two Springfield women were sentenced recently for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On Sept. 30, Cara Hentschel was sentenced to three years probation. And Mahailya Pryer was sentenced to 45 days in jail followed by three years probation.

Both women pleaded guilty in May to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Court documents say they both also have felony drug-related convictions on their records.

Pryer became the first Springfield-area Jan. 6 defendant to be sentenced to jail time. The other six were sentenced to either probation or home detention.

Although evidence was not presented that Pryer engaged in violence or destruction at the Capitol, the government still pushed for some time behind bars because of her other criminal involvement. Pryer was out on bond on Jan. 6, 2021 for a Greene County case where she ultimately pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. The government says Pryer also violated the conditions of her pre-trial release in the Capitol riot case by using heroin in September.

In a sentencing memorandum, Pryer's attorney wrote that she "deeply regrets" her actions during the riot and has cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation.

Hentschel, who the government said bragged about her involvement in the riot on social media, also was on probation at the time of the riot for issues stemming back to 2017 drug convictions.

In a sentencing memorandum, Hentschel's attorney wrote that Hentschel is remorseful and "ashamed" of her actions during the riot. Loved ones described Hentschel as a hard worker who has battled addiction.

Nationwide, more than 850 people have been charged in connection with the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Of those, most have received probation, but some have received incarceration sentences.

The riot on Jan. 6 left five people dead and forced lawmakers to seek shelter, including then-Vice President Mike Pence. Following that day, now-former President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives. They accused him of inciting the violence at the Capitol by pushing false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

