Springfield woman sentenced to one year in prison on wire fraud charges

A Springfield woman was sentenced to a year in federal prison after defrauding a Jacksonville daycare.

Bridget Hansen, 40, pled guilty to four counts of wire fraud in January after she devised a scheme as director of Our Redeemer Day Care in Jacksonville to transfer over $45,000 designated for the facility's operations to her own bank accounts.

According to the initial indictment issued in September 2020, Hansen used the daycare's funds from December 2018 to September 2019, to pay for rent and personal expenses, buy retail items, and make cash withdrawals.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois said at the sentencing on Oct. 23, in front of U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough that Our Redeemer had to cut back on services and considered closing because of a lack of funds.

Myerscough said at sentencing that not only did Hansen cause financial problems for the daycare and abuse her position as director, but she also limited the ability of the facility to receive grants and other resources.

Hansen was arrested in October 2020.

Hansen must pay $45,894.53 in restitution to Our Redeemer and CNB Bank and Trust, where the accounts were held. She had been facing up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine − the maximum sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Z. Weir prosecuted the case for the U.S. Attorney's Office. Springfield-based Federal Public Defender Robert Scherschligt represented Hansen.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Director of Jacksonville day care sentenced to one year in prison