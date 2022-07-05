Springfield woman sentenced to prison for marijuana distribution, money laundering

A Springfield woman was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for aiding her son in a money laundering scheme involving hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

Jennifer Fisher, 50, of Springfield, was sentenced Monday on charges of conspiracy to possess and intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Fisher pleaded guilty to the charges in February. She also was fined $10,000.

In a press release from the Central District of Illinois U.S. Attorney's Office, investigators said Fisher helped her son, Courtney Johnson, 32, of Decatur, launder money to expand a drug operation that he was involved in.

The goal was to expand operations in Decatur, continuing funding travel and maintenance of the drug ring. Through the investigation, it was found that Johnson also had hundreds of pounds of cocaine in his possession.

Fisher and Johnson were indicted in 2020 by a federal grand jury on their charges, with Johnson also facing charges of possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of a mixture containing cocaine and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises. Johnson pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Federal agents obtained several items used to commit the crimes during the course of their investigation, with more than $27,000 in cash, four cars and valuable jewelry and wristwatches being found.

U.S. Attorney Greg Harris said that case showed the diligence and determination needed to prevent dangerous drug crimes from affecting cities here in Illinois.

"The outcome of this case is another example of cooperation between federal and local law enforcement agencies not only to disrupt an illegal drug conspiracy but also to seize and forfeit the ill-gotten gains produced from the drug conspiracy," Harris said in the release. "Federal prosecutors will continue to seek the forfeiture of assets obtained or used in criminal activity."

The U.S. Attorney's office was aided by Decatur police, the FBI and the IRS' Criminal Investigation division in the investigation. IRS Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell said that by bringing Fisher and her son to justice, they had achieved a victory for the American people.

"Not only are two criminals going to prison for their crimes, but the government has seized a significant portion of the illegal proceeds through asset forfeiture," Campbell said. "IRS-CI is proud to provide its financial expertise as we work alongside our law enforcement partners to bring criminals to justice."

