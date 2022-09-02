Springfield woman sentenced in road rage murder case

A Springfield woman was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after she was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury back in June for running over Barbara Foster with her car back in 2018.

Elizabeth McKeown, 49, told police she rear-ended Foster in November of 2018 on Campbell Avenue after McKeown thought Foster wasn't driving fast enough.

When Foster exited her vehicle to assess the damage, McKeown ran her over and then attempted to flee the scene.

Other drivers were able to stop McKeown from leaving, and she was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

At McKeown's trial, her lawyer argued that she was not responsible for the crash because she had been in a "drug-induced psychosis" due to cough syrup in her body that she could not properly metabolize at the time of the incident.

A jury ultimately determined McKeown was culpable for her actions and found her guilty of both counts.

McKeown's lawyer asked for a new trial before her sentencing Friday, but his motion was denied.

Since prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty, McKeown received the only sentence possible for someone who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the state of Missouri.

