Springfield woman shot and killed Monday evening

A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday evening in West Springfield, the city's 16th homicide of the year.

SPD said it found Lacey Nix, 32, on the on the ground with a gunshot wound before she died at the scene. The shooting reportedly occurred around 8:15 p.m. at a residence on the 4200 block of West La Siesta.

The shooter has been questioned by detectives but not been arrested.

No other other details were made available by SPD on Tuesday.

SPD said that once the the investigation is completed, the case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office who will review and decide on filing criminal charges.

