Springfield woman stabbed to death following alleged altercation with boyfriend

A Springfield woman was stabbed to death Tuesday night after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend.

The Springfield Police Department said that at approximately 11:30 p.m., dispatch received word from a Bethalto woman that her brother had injured his girlfriend at a house in the 1000 block of South 8th Street. SPD made a welfare check at the house, where they found the woman dead from multiple stab wounds.

SPD's Criminal Investigations Division is currently on scene and investigating what led to the incident. The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has yet to release the identity of the victim, pending family notification.

Those with information on the incident are being asked to contact SPD at (217) 788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County CrimeStoppers at (217) 788-8427.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield woman stabbed to death Tuesday night