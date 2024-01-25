Springfield's Baptist Bible College changes name, unveils plans to modernize campus

Mission University, formerly known as Baptist Bible College, unveiled artist renderings of efforts to modernize the Springfield campus, including the fieldhouse.

After nearly 74 years, the name of Springfield's Baptist Bible College has changed.

The private Christian campus at Summit Avenue and Kearney Street made public its new identity Thursday morning: Mission University.

The rebranding, a significant milestone in the institution's history, is a respectful nod to the founding purpose of the institution to train Christian pastors and missionaries.

President Mark Milioni, in his 12th year, said the new name — quietly in place since Jan. 2 — is more reflective of the expanded offerings now available.

"We are thankful for our historic past," Milioni said. "And we are very excited about the future as we unveil our new name, brand and architectural plans."

Mark Milioni and his wife, Barb. He is president of the newly renamed Mission University and the pastor of First Baptist Willard.

At a public celebration Thursday, the university explained it has been working with Springfield firm Buxton Kubik Dodd Design Collective to develop a plan to modernize buildings, add student amenities and refresh both the buildings and landscaping.

The new website, mission.edu, went live Thursday and signage has been ordered. He said, in all, signage will likely cost $100,000 or more.

'Godly, conservative families' want option

Milioni said there is much to celebrate and noted the campus has rebounded from a slew of serious challenges that threatened its existence. For example, student enrollment, which exceeded 2,500 students at one point, dropped below 200.

Many of the buildings used to educate students — including prominent graduates such as Jerry Falwell, a pastor and televangelist who founded Liberty University in Virginia — grew outdated.

Nearly a decade ago, the U.S. Department of Education placed the higher education institution on a federal "watch list" due to shaky financial stability. Not long after, Baptist Bible College was also placed on probation by the Higher Learning Commission.

"Probation is probably the best thing that ever happened to Baptist Bible College. It made us examine everything so we did," Milioni said.

"We made some major personnel changes and some major academic changes — changes to the processes and the committees and the oversight, to the data. Today, our academics are outstanding and people would drive past us and they would never guess that."

Milioni said the fully accredited university is off both probation and the watch list and is now on solid financial and academic footing. Enrollment has grown steadily and now stands at 371.

Plans for Mission University, formerly known as Baptist Bible College, including updating parts of campus for student recreation. An artist rendering of plans for a pickleball court.

"Looking at what we have done in the past and who we were, what we have overcome, and looking at where we are today, we have grown by over 20% in each of the past three years," Milioni said. "We are getting interest from a lot of people from all of the small towns outside of Springfield in southwest Missouri. There are a lot of godly, conservative families that want what we have."

Milioni said many of the recruitment and funding challenges faced by the university are not unique to the college, the city or the state.

"In our world, it is tough for Christian colleges right now," he said, noting 52 small, faith-based nonprofit campuses have closed since 2016.

"We have overcome so much. The last few years, we have had so many difficulties and issues to deal with," he said. "But we have come out so strong and better on the other side."

Ministry remains a focus of the university but education and business majors have grown in popularity and faculty has been added. The university also partners with other institutions to offer programs, such as nursing through Cox College.

"We have opened up who we are a lot," he said.

Plans to update look of buildings, campus

In advance of the bigger renovations coming, the university has invested in its infrastructure.

"We have done a lot on the inside. A whole lot of work has been done to roofs and HVACs. The not fun stuff. The not cool stuff," Milioni said. "All the classrooms, our hallways, our chapel and our brand new student center are all remodeled. The fieldhouse, on the inside, is top-notch. It is a huge hidden gem."

The university is keeping its mascot, the Patriots, but updates are planned to building exteriors. Some will be painted, and others will be covered with different material.

"The campus looks like it did when I was here. I graduated in 1988," he said.

An artist rendering of planned upgrades to the fieldhouse at Mission University, formerly known as Baptist Bible College.

To make the changes, the university is raising funds and looking for a naming-level sponsor for its fieldhouse, which Milioni calls its most iconic structure.

The success of its student athletes, and its men's basketball program — which has won national titles as a member of the National Christian Athletic Association — has helped grow enrollment and raised its profile.

Later this year, the university will move to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA, which includes Evangel University and College of the Ozarks.

"For a small college, we are really good," Milioni said.

He acknowledged the original name of the college could be off-putting or confounding to certain families.

"They didn't know about us or think that they could come," he said.

"Having the name that we did really put us in a small pool of prospects. This is really opening the door for a lot of people to find their way to us and to honestly be welcome and be part of us," Milioni said. "We felt it was time. It is a new day."

