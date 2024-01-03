Springfield's Hurts Donut to pay Columbia a visit this Friday

An array of traditional Hurts doughnuts available at the Sunshine Street location of Hurts Donut in Springfield, which opened in December 2022.

"Donuts — is there anything they can't do?"

Lining up behind Homer Simpson's timeless philosophy, Hurts Donut's Springfield site will bring its "emergency donut vehicle" to Columbia on Friday, hoping to cure whatever ails local patrons.

The truck will hang out at the Conley Road Walmart beginning at noon "until we sell out," a Tuesday-morning Facebook post notes. The post compares the event to the "Black Friday of donuts."

Interested customers can comment and share the post for their chance to snag a free dozen on Friday.

Hurts promises to bring a fully-stocked truck with dozens of "our most popular donuts," "Enormous Christmas Tree Donuts," four varieties of cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal cream pies, fudge rounds and other fare.

Hurts Donuts has locations around the United States, with Springfield and Branson spots in Missouri.

Cash, card "and cute puppies" will be accepted Friday, according to the Facebook post. Keep up with any developments at https://www.facebook.com/HurtsDonutCompany.

